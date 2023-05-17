IndiGo shares near 52-week high after Kotak Institutional Equities sees 26% upside

Kotak cites Interglobe Aviation's higher market share in the domestic as well as the international market as a key factor behind its recommendation.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities further hiked its price target on India's largest domestic carrier InterGlobe Aviation by another 6 percent to Rs 2,900.

The revised price target implies a potential upside of 26 percent. Kotak cites Interglobe Aviation's higher market share in the domestic as well as the international market as a key factor behind its recommendation.

Kotak highlights that there is a sharp scale-up in instances of flights to Europe in the past few quarters through Indigo’s codeshare with Turkish Airlines.

Air-France KLM is reportedly showing interest in expanding the codeshare with Indigo to include travel between Europe and the Indian sub-continent (Sri Lanka).

“To us, this is the start of the declining relevance of Middle Eastern airlines/airports. Indian airports/airlines are better placed on both the location and volume origination fronts,” Kotak said.

Indigo is also expanding the breadth of its network coverage both in domestic and international markets. More choices of routes typically lead to better yields/spreads, it noted.

Kotak expects this to boost IndiGo's market share in the international segment to nearly 19 percent from the current 16 percent, and much higher than the 12 percent during pre-Covid period.

Within the domestic market, IndiGo is the largest airline with a market share of over 55 percent.

Half of the increase in Kotak's price target comes from the growing share in the international market, while the rest comes from domestic, where the relevance of Go First is likely to go down post the recent events.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 2,293.55. The stock has its 52-week high at Rs 2,304.