IndiGo shares near 52-week high after Kotak Institutional Equities sees 26% upside

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 12:44:00 PM IST (Published)

Kotak cites Interglobe Aviation's higher market share in the domestic as well as the international market as a key factor behind its recommendation.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities further hiked its price target on India's largest domestic carrier InterGlobe Aviation by another 6 percent to Rs 2,900.

The revised price target implies a potential upside of 26 percent. Kotak cites Interglobe Aviation's higher market share in the domestic as well as the international market as a key factor behind its recommendation.
Kotak highlights that there is a sharp scale-up in instances of flights to Europe in the past few quarters through Indigo’s codeshare with Turkish Airlines.
X