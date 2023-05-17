IndiGo shares near 52-week high after Kotak Institutional Equities sees 26% upside

Kotak cites Interglobe Aviation's higher market share in the domestic as well as the international market as a key factor behind its recommendation.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities further hiked its price target on India's largest domestic carrier InterGlobe Aviation by another 6 percent to Rs 2,900.

The revised price target implies a potential upside of 26 percent. Kotak cites Interglobe Aviation's higher market share in the domestic as well as the international market as a key factor behind its recommendation.

Kotak highlights that there is a sharp scale-up in instances of flights to Europe in the past few quarters through Indigo’s codeshare with Turkish Airlines.