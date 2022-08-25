Intelsat signs pact with Nelco for inflight WiFi in Indian skies

By CNBC-TV18

Mini This is welcome news for domestic and international aircraft flying to or from an Indian airport as well as aircraft flying over the country.

Satellite operator Intelsat on August 25 said it has signed an agreement with Tata Group-owned Nelco Ltd to provide inflight connectivity services in Indian skies.

"This agreement is welcome news for Intelsat's airline partners and flyers as they will enjoy end-to-end broadband coverage on domestic and international aircraft flying to or from an Indian airport, as well as aircraft flying over the country," the company said.

"In addition to expanding our service coverage area for current customer airlines, our agreement with Nelco opens the possibility for Intelsat to serve India’s domestic airlines," said Jeff Sare, President of Commercial Aviation at Intelsat.

"This is a fast-growing airline market, and there is considerable untapped potential for IFC growth," he added.

Intelsat's IFC service enables airline passengers a seamless at-home and in-office connectivity experience. Further, it allows an airline to differentiate itself, enhancing the passenger experience while driving passenger loyalty and optimising flight operations.

"We are proud that Nelco has forged this relationship with in-flight connectivity pioneer Intelsat to offer Aero IFC services on their customer aircraft," said P.J. Nath, Managing Director & CEO of Nelco.

"As India’s leading Satcom service provider offering best-in-class services, we are now creating a great opportunity through this relationship with Intelsat for further growth of our Aero IFC services in the country in the coming years — and we intend to be a leader in this market in India," Nath added.

Nelco has offered the Aero IFC services for more than two years with plans to introduce these services to more airlines in collaboration with its global partners.

Nelco will provide these services using Intelsat’s IS-33e high throughput satellite. IS-33e was launched in 2016 that provides C and Ku-band connectivity to parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Intelsat’s IS-33e satellite is approved by Indian government regulators, paving the way for coverage with no interruptions or blackout zones.

The service is available on Intelsat partner airlines and their passengers on aircraft now.