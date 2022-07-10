Cross
IndiGo's technicians in Hyderabad and Delhi go on sick leave to protest against low salaries

IndiGo's technicians in Hyderabad and Delhi go on sick leave to protest against low salaries

By PTI  IST (Published)
IndiGo had cut the salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking at greener pastures.

IndiGo's technicians in Hyderabad and Delhi go on sick leave to protest against low salaries
A sizeable number of IndiGo's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their low salaries, sources said on Sunday. On July 2, around 55 percent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for Air India's recruitment drive.
IndiGo had cut the salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking at greener pastures.
Sources said during the last two days, a sizeable number of IndiGo's technicians went on sick leave so as to not invite any disciplinary action while protesting against low salaries. IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.
