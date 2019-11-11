IndiGo Promoter Spat: Rakesh Gangwal asks US court to reject Rahul Bhatia’s plea, says report

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has requested a US court to reject his partner Rahul Bhatia plea to retrieve documents, reported The Economic Times. The documents, the report said, to be used in a separate case Bhatia filed against Gangwal on the alleged violation of a shareholders’ agreement.

The development comes after Bhatia approached the southern district court of Florida, seeking “to obtain documents and testimony related” to Gangwal’s alleged breach, the report said. The airline and Bhatia group managing director, InterGlobe Aviation told the court in Florida that they are seeking information related to shareholders' agreement between IndiGo, InterGlobe Enterprises, the Bhatia family and the American billionaire Gangwal.

A similar case filed in a court in Maryland reportedly is seeking information from Anupam Khanna, an independent director at the airline.

Gangwal’s attorneys, the report added, responded to this by saying that the law invoked in the filing of the application “does not apply to private commercial arbitrations”, like the alleged shareholder agreement breach.