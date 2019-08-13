IndiGo's Nagpur-Delhi flight returned to taxiway after pilot detects error, Nitin Gadkari among passengers

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Delhi on Tuesday morning had to come back to the taxiway after the aircraft developed a serious error. Union transport minister was among the passengers on the flight.

The pilot of IndiGo's 6E 636 flight going from Nagpur to Delhi decided to abort the take-off after detecting a serious error, reported news agency ANI.

All the passengers on the Airbus A320neo aircraft were later de-boarded.

Gadkari was scheduled to travel to Delhi from Nagpur in IndiGo's flight 6E-636 in the morning, reported PTI. His office here confirmed to PTI that the minister was on the flight when it returned from the runway.

The Nagpur airport's senior director Vijay Mulekar said the flight to Delhi did not take off due to a "technical fault"

On August 4, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers had returned to the city airport, almost an hour after its departure, due to a technical glitch.