IndiGo's co-promoter Gangwal wants expansion of board, says report
Updated : July 11, 2019 09:33 AM IST
Gangwal has demanded the board expansion to ensure that with 37 percent stake he gets equal rights in the management of the company.
This would require support of at least 75 percent shareholders.
This could be impossible without the support of Bhatia, who holds 37.93 percent stake.
