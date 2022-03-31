IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter to resign in 4 months

IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter said he will resign in four months. The announcement came just a day after GauraIndiGo's finance chief resigned with immediate effect.

Boulter's resignation will be effective mid-July. He had joined IndiGo in 2018. "That's a sort of personal decision," Boulter said in an interview to Bloomberg on Thursday.

IndiGo on Tuesday appointed Gaurav Negi as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in place of Jiten Chopra who has put in his resignation, a statement said. Prior to joining IndiGo, Negi spent 22 years with General Electric Company, where he was part of their Global Leadership programmes in finance and executive management, said the InterGlobe Aviation's statement that was posted on BSE.

Negi had joined IndiGo as Senior Vice President and Head -- Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) on December 1 last year.

With around 53 percent domestic passenger market share, IndiGo is India's largest airline.

With inputs from PTI