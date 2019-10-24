Aviation
IndiGo warns of weakening market after “unusual” October
Updated : October 24, 2019 07:48 PM IST
Two players offering discounted fares in the middle of festivals indicate that the market has slowed down, says Ronojoy Dutta
Full-service carrier Vistara had announced a special 48-hour sale starting October 10
