IndiGo announced on March 13 that it will waive off all flight rescheduling fees for bookings until March-end. In a letter addressed to customers, Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said that he wanted to help Indigo passengers understand that the airline is taking all precautions to ensure travellers reach their destinations in good health, referring to coronavirus outbreak in India.

Dutta’s letter read: “As I previously announced, for those of you who feel it best to delay your trips, IndiGo will waive all change fees for any bookings through the end of March.”

Earlier in the day, Aviation watchdog DGCA asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation and reschedule charges or look at providing other incentives, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

The circular, dated March 12, has been addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to/from India.

"In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passenger in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive," it said.