IndiGo on Friday said it will not charge any fees to change time or date on domestic tickets that are booked between April 17 and April 30. Under this offer, the ticket can be booked between this duration for any travel period.

In a statement, the airline said passengers can make unlimited changes on domestic tickets booked in the aforementioned period.

"However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable," it noted.

The airline had transported a total of 81,437 kg of COVID-19 vaccines between January 12 and April 12, the budget carrier said in a statement on Friday. It noted that the airline had a leading market share of 36.56 percent in COVID-19 vaccine transportation during this period.

"IndiGo operated these flights by adhering to all the requisite precautionary measures," the statement said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had in early January issued guidelines for airlines for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine packed in dry ice.

IndiGo has emerged as one of the world's biggest airlines by capacity, aided by a swift recovery in the domestic aviation market to nearly 80 percent of the pre-pandemic levels and the financial strength to boost market share as rivals struggle, according to a Reuters report.

The airline is now the world's seventh biggest by capacity and the largest outside the United States and China, according to data firm OAG.

It is a rare bright spot in the battered global aviation industry, providing a lifeline to squeezed lessors and aircraft manufacturers by paying bills on time and in full.