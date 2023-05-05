Flights from Mumbai to Delhi cost as much as Rs 28,000 — airfares are on fire across India

Airfares are soaring across India as a result of Go First's suspension of operations. The low-cost carrier's filing for insolvency protection with the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) has resulted in a surge in demand for seats on other airlines, which have responded by hiking prices sharply on popular routes.

Go First was operating 180-185 flights a day, carrying around 30,000 passengers before its suspension.

The sudden surge in demand has led to ticket prices skyrocketing, especially on routes that Go First operated on.

So on the afternoon of May 5, a ticket to travel from New Delhi to Mumbai on May 6 (the day after this story was filed), was selling for anywhere between Rs 13,000 and Rs 28,000.

Meanwhile, a flight from Delhi to Srinagar for May 6 was quoting upto Rs 34,000, tickets on the Mumbai-Lucknow route were Rs 17,000, Delhi to Patna at Rs 18,000, and so on. These prices are more than double the usual rates that prevailed Go First was still flying.

Air tickets for May 6 (as at noon, May 5)

Airlines Route Highest Fare Vistara Mumbai-Delhi Rs 28,000 SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar Rs 27,000 SpiceJet Mumbai-Srinagar Rs 34,000 IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow Rs 17,000 IndiGo Delhi-Patna Rs 18,000 Air Asia Mumbai-Ranchi Rs 19,000 Vistara flight Mumbai-Kochi Rs 28,000 IndiGo flight Mumbai-Kanpur Rs 18,000

Travel agents and ticketing portals predict that ticket prices are likely to remain high and fluid for some time, especially since summer vacations are on, and this is anyway a traditionally high-demand season.