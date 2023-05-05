Flights from Mumbai to Delhi cost as much as Rs 28,000 — airfares are on fire across India

Airfares are soaring across India as a result of Go First's suspension of operations. The low-cost carrier's filing for insolvency protection with the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) has resulted in a surge in demand for seats on other airlines, which have responded by hiking prices sharply on popular routes.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Go First was operating 180-185 flights a day, carrying around 30,000 passengers before its suspension.
The sudden surge in demand has led to ticket prices skyrocketing, especially on routes that Go First operated on.
So on the afternoon of May 5, a ticket to travel from New Delhi to Mumbai on May 6 (the day after this story was filed), was selling for anywhere between Rs 13,000 and Rs 28,000.
Meanwhile, a flight from Delhi to Srinagar for May 6 was quoting upto Rs 34,000, tickets on the Mumbai-Lucknow route were Rs 17,000, Delhi to Patna at Rs 18,000, and so on. These prices are more than double the usual rates that prevailed Go First was still flying.
Air tickets for May 6 (as at noon, May 5)
|Airlines
|Route
|Highest Fare
|Vistara
|Mumbai-Delhi
|Rs 28,000
|SpiceJet
|Delhi-Srinagar
|Rs 27,000
|SpiceJet
|Mumbai-Srinagar
|Rs 34,000
|IndiGo
|Mumbai-Lucknow
|Rs 17,000
|IndiGo
|Delhi-Patna
|Rs 18,000
|Air Asia
|Mumbai-Ranchi
|Rs 19,000
|Vistara flight
|Mumbai-Kochi
|Rs 28,000
|IndiGo flight
|Mumbai-Kanpur
|Rs 18,000
Travel agents and ticketing portals predict that ticket prices are likely to remain high and fluid for some time, especially since summer vacations are on, and this is anyway a traditionally high-demand season.
In addition, they say demand for immediate travel is likely to stay elevated if Go First’s operations remain grounded for the next few weeks, since people who had booked themselves on the airline will scramble to scrounge up seats on other airlines — especially if they are travelling with children who have to return to their home cities before schools reopen in early June.