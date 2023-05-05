English
Flights from Mumbai to Delhi cost as much as Rs 28,000 — airfares are on fire across India

Flights from Mumbai to Delhi cost as much as Rs 28,000 — airfares are on fire across India

Profile image
By Madeeha Mujawar   May 5, 2023 4:59 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

A Mumbai-New Delhi flight on May 6 costs upto Rs 28,000 (as at noon, May 5); fares on other Go First routes also surge; ticketing portals predict high & fluid prices will remain for a while.

aviation | May 5, 2023 4:42 PM IST
Airfares are soaring across India as a result of Go First's suspension of operations. The low-cost carrier's filing for insolvency protection with the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) has resulted in a surge in demand for seats on other airlines, which have responded by hiking prices sharply on popular routes.

Go First was operating 180-185 flights a day, carrying around 30,000 passengers before its suspension.
The sudden surge in demand has led to ticket prices skyrocketing, especially on routes that Go First operated on.
Also read: Go First lessors approach DGCA to deregister 20 aircrafts
So on the afternoon of May 5, a ticket to travel from New Delhi to Mumbai on May 6 (the day after this story was filed), was selling for anywhere between Rs 13,000 and Rs 28,000.
Meanwhile, a flight from Delhi to Srinagar for May 6 was quoting upto Rs 34,000, tickets on the Mumbai-Lucknow route were Rs 17,000, Delhi to Patna at Rs 18,000, and so on. These prices are more than double the usual rates that prevailed Go First was still flying.
Air tickets for May 6 (as at noon, May 5)
AirlinesRouteHighest Fare
VistaraMumbai-DelhiRs 28,000
SpiceJetDelhi-SrinagarRs 27,000
SpiceJetMumbai-SrinagarRs 34,000
IndiGoMumbai-LucknowRs 17,000
IndiGoDelhi-PatnaRs 18,000
Air AsiaMumbai-RanchiRs 19,000
Vistara flightMumbai-KochiRs 28,000
IndiGo flightMumbai-KanpurRs 18,000
Travel agents and ticketing portals predict that ticket prices are likely to remain high and fluid for some time, especially since summer vacations are on, and this is anyway a traditionally high-demand season.
In addition, they say demand for immediate travel is likely to stay elevated if Go First’s operations remain grounded for the next few weeks, since people who had booked themselves on the airline will scramble to scrounge up seats on other airlines — especially if they are travelling with children who have to return to their home cities before schools reopen in early June.
Also read: IndiGo gets DGCA nod to remove technical paper manuals, to make aircraft lighter
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
First Published: May 5, 2023 4:42 PM IST
