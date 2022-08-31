    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    aviation News

    IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic announce codeshare agreement

    IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic announce codeshare agreement

    IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic announce codeshare agreement
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Under the codeshare partnership, customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline's London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from 7 additional cities in India.

    The country's largest airline IndiGo and British carrier Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced a codeshare agreement. The agreement will allow Virgin Atlantic to sell seats to passengers connecting onto IndiGo flights.
    The initial codeshare destinations in India include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Delhi and Mumbai. The additional destinations will include Kochi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Vadodara, Indore and Visakhapatnam, a release said.
    ALSO READ: IndiGo, SpiceJet fall while Jet Airways gains after DGCA’s domestic flight data
    Under the codeshare partnership, customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline's London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from 7 additional cities in India.
    Later this year, the agreement will be expanded to cover a total of 16 destinations throughout India, as well as connections onto Virgin Atlantic's extensive US network operated via London Heathrow, the release said. Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.
    ALSO READ: Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport, passengers disembarked safely
