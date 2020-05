IndiGo has carried over 20,212 kg of cargo in its passenger aircraft on freighter mode on its Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight 6E 9014.

The flight was operated on May 12 and with this, the airline has bettered its previous record of uplifting 19,193 kg on the same route on May 7.

need as well as adapting our business with innovative solutions," Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said.

It is important to note that IndiGo does not have a separate cargo arm but it has been using its passenger aircraft on freighter mode to carry cargo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines in India are focussing on using a part of their fleet for cargo operations as the government is yet to announce a decision on flight resumption.