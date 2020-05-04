  • SENSEX
IndiGo transports over 50 tonnes of cargo between India and Singapore

Updated : May 04, 2020 03:09 PM IST

The airline used its A320 passenger aircraft for these flights, with the freight being kept in the belly as well as in the passenger cabin.
A total of 28.361 tonnes of cargo was transported from India to Male, Maldives' capital city. The return flights from Male did not have any cargo.
