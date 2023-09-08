IndiGo to wet lease 10 A320 aircraft, request placed with aviation regulator

In what could be a slight breather for IndiGo in terms of capacity, the airline on September 8 said it is looking forward to wet lease 10 Airbus A320 aircraft.

India's largest airline by market share and fleet size, IndiGo has placed the request with the aviation regular Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). IndiGo's request is under process, DGCA sources told CNBC-TV18.

IndiGo, in a statement to CNBC-TV18 said, "With the continuous rise in travel demand, we keep evaluating all possible measures to cater to our customers' needs." If DGCA grants permission, this would help the airline to add capacity in the upcoming winter season.

In June this year, IndiGo signed a massive order of 500 aircraft with Airbus at the Paris Air Show. The order book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft. The airline now has almost 1000 aircraft on order which are to be delivered by 2035.

According to reports, IndiGo is also in talks with OEMs to add 20 widebody aircraft to its fleet. IndiGo currently flies to eight domestic and 32 international destinations with over 1,900 daily flights. The airline has a number of aircraft grounded due to Pratt and Whitney engine issues.