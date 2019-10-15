Aviation
IndiGo to suspend Kolkata-Hong Kong service from November 6
Updated : October 15, 2019 04:57 PM IST
The airline had launched a daily direct flight between Kolkata and Hong Kong from August 20 with one-way fares starting Rs 10,999.
IndiGo also operates a daily direct service between Bengaluru and Hong Kong.
Affected passengers are being contacted and will be offered refunds or alternative travel arrangements, IndiGo said.
