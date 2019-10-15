IndiGo to suspend Kolkata-Hong Kong service from November 6

Budget carrier IndiGo will suspend operations between Kolkata and Hong Kong from November 6 as the route is no longer commercially viable for the airline in view of the pro-democracy protests.

In response to a query from CNBC-TV18, the airline confirmed that it is withdrawing the route and added that it will resume operations on the route as soon as possible.

"IndiGo has suspended its Kolkata-Hong Kong services from November 6, 2019, due to poor commercial results affected by the ongoing Hong Kong situation. We are in the process of evaluating alternate route options between India and Hong Kong and IndiGo will start operations as soon as possible,” the airline said in a statement to CNBC-TV18.

The airline had launched a daily direct flight between Kolkata and Hong Kong from August 20 with one-way fares starting Rs 10,999. IndiGo also operates a daily direct service between Bengaluru and Hong Kong.

Affected passengers are being contacted and will be offered refunds or alternative travel arrangements, IndiGo added.

"Hong Kong has been hit by protests which has impacted business and subsequently the air traffic. This would have had an impact on yields and loads..which could have possibly led to this decision,” aviation analyst Ameya Joshi said.

The route was launched in line with IndiGo’s international expansion plans.

"We are happy to announce the launch of a daily direct flight on the Kolkata – Hong Kong route. We are committed to strengthen and grow our international network, in line with our overall growth strategy to meet the requirement of both business and leisure travellers,” chief commercial officer William Boulter had said at the launch of the flight.