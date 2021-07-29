IndiGo to start direct flights from Jabalpur to Delhi, Mumbai from Aug 20

Private airline IndiGo announced Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur as its 69th domestic destination on July 29.

IndiGo will begin operating direct flights from Jabalpur to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Indore, starting August 20.

IndiGo’s first flight from Jabalpur to Delhi will take off at 11:10 am on August 20 and the ticket prices start from Rs 4,534, according to the airline’s website on July 29. The flight to Mumbai is scheduled for 8:35 am and the fare starts at Rs 4,534.

Meanwhile, for Hyderabad, bookings are open for travel from August 28 onwards and the ticket price starts at Rs 4,482. The flight is scheduled to take off at 9:40 am. Flights to Indore will also start on the same day at 3:05 pm and fare starts at Rs 3,849.

The announcement comes two days after InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on July 27 reported a net loss of Rs 3,174 crore for the three months to June, primarily due to a sharp decline in revenues amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, which had a fleet of 277 planes at the end of June 2021, incurred a net loss of Rs 2,844 crore in the year-ago period. The carrier's consolidated total income increased by 177.2 per cent to Rs 3,170 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, it said in a statement. The total income stood at Rs 1,143 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "Our financial results for the first quarter were severely impacted by the second Covid wave. The number of passengers traveling declined sharply in the months of May and June."

With the second wave receding, IndiGo is seeing a measured recovery in bookings for July and August, he added.

"Notwithstanding the industry's present challenges, we remain firmly optimistic about IndiGo's future. Our entire focus during this pandemic has been to manage our cash balances, run a high-quality airline, and to continue to build our capabilities and be prepared for the post-Covid environment," he stated.

The carrier had reported a net loss of Rs 1,147 crore in the last quarter of 2020-21. The airline operated a peak of 1,262 daily flights and a minimum of 318 flights during the first quarter of FY22, including non-scheduled flights, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)