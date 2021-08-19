IndiGo to resume flights to UAE from August 20

Airliner IndiGo on Thursday said it will resume flight services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 0130 am on August 20. The statement from the InterGlobe Aviation-run airline comes hours after UAE suspended its operations till August 24.

Earlier, CNBC TV-18 reported that the UAE had banned IndiGo to operate flights for a week after some arriving passengers did not undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test at the departure airport.

The airline has now said it will commence flights operations to UAE from August 20.

"It has informed all its passengers and regretted the inconvenience caused to them," IndiGo said.

As per the latest UAE government health requirements, a passenger should get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours prior to boarding the aircraft.

COVID-19 test is mandatory for travellers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India subject to certain conditions.