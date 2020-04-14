Aviation IndiGo to resume flight operations from May 4 in a phased manner Updated : April 14, 2020 06:07 PM IST Today, IndiGo said it will initially start with a slightly curtailed capacity and will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months. The outbreak of novel coronavirus has severely impacted the airline industry as over 650 passenger aircraft are currently grounded since March 25. IndiGo said it will also resume select international flights later depending on the international travel guidelines which will be prevalent.