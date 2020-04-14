IndiGo to resume flight operations from May 4 in a phased manner

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has said it will resume some domestic flight operations from May 4 as it plans to reconnect "critical air corridors."

It is important to note that so far, the government has extended the period of lockdown till May 3 and banned flight operations for the period as well but has not issued an official statement that lockdown will be uplifted on May 4.

Today, IndiGo said it will initially start with a slightly curtailed capacity and will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months.

It is important to note that the airline has already announced last month that it will cut its domestic capacity by 25 percent going forward due to the COVID-19 situation.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has severely impacted the airline industry as over 650 passenger aircraft are currently grounded since March 25.

IndiGo said it will also resume select international flights later depending on the international travel guidelines which will be prevalent.

"We will begin operations for domestic only and then gradually ramp it up further, to commence operations on some international routes as well. Our singular focus will be on ensuring the health of our customers and our employees," chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said.

"We are working closely with the government and the airports to take our aircraft and our airports to a significantly higher level of cleanliness while ensuring social distancing," he added.

IndiGo was among those airlines which were ready to resume some flight operations from April 15 but today Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of lockdown across the country till May 3.

For customers who are affected by the cancellations until May 3, 2020, the booking amount will be protected in the form of a credit shell under their PNR number, which can be used to make bookings for the same customer on the airline's website or mobile app valid for 1 year from the date of issuance, IndiGo said.