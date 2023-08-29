IndiGo to refresh on board catering from September 1

In order to enhance the passenger experience, India's largest airline by market share and fleet size IndiGo has announced revamp of its on-board catering service.

A new quick service menu will be available from September 1 onwards on all domestic and international flights.

While not giving any exact detail of the refreshed menu, IndiGo in a statement said, "Our new offering will allow customers to pre-book from a specially curated menu which now includes brand new options comprising regional favourites inspired from the streets and kitchens of India. These new meals celebrate India’s rich culinary heritage and diversity."

The airline will continue to offer Chicken Junglee Sandwich & 6E 'Choice of the Day' along with the popular Ready to Eat meals.

Sanjeev Ramdas, executive vice president of customer services & operations control of IndiGo said, "Our new 6E Eats menu incorporates feedback from customers, cabin crew, and service partners and brings a host of new options. Our new beverage service makes travel more comfortable for customers and reduces wastage."

The airline will also offer the sale of alcoholic beverages and newly introduced options of mixers at affordable prices in international sectors.