Budget airline IndiGo has planned to reduce employee costs by 30 percent before April 2021, as it chalked out a survival strategy amid COVID-19 crisis.

Employee costs for the airline during the June quarter fell by 15 percent year-on-year and stood at Rs 944 crore. The airline has focussed on maintaining liquidity and hence, is planning to raise additional funds of Rs 2,000 crore against its unencumbered assets.

Simultaneously, the low-cost carrier has been implementing sale and leaseback model and renegotiating contracts for additional funds to the tune of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore. The airline has been able to complete 35 percent of this fundraise exercise in the quarter ended June 30.

The airline, which operated with 25 percent capacity for one month during April-Jun quarter, plans to raise capacity deployment to 40 percent in July-September and then further to 60-70 percent during October-December.

"Next 10 months will be tough. In the long term, I am bullish on IndiGo," Chief Executive Officer Rono Dutta said in the post-earnings call.

Currently, the airline said that it is solely focusing on improving its unit cost which currently are "pathetic, terrible, obnoxious". While the airline was earlier interested in international segment of Air India, which is up for sale, it is no longer interested in stake sale of Air India, it added.

Despite a decent recovery in demand during the first three weeks of July, the latest decisions by different state governments regarding lockdown and other restrictions have hampered the demand scenario since the last few days.

The airline said it hopes for the cap on fares to be removed as soon as possible, as it believes that will help in better management of revenue.