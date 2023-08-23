IndiGo to recommence New Delhi to Hong Kong from October 5

IndiGo announced on Wednesday, August 23, that it has recommenced flights between New Delhi and Hong Kong. The flights to Hong Kong will recommence from October 5 and will have daily frequency.

“This route not only strengthens the ties between the two dynamic cities but also underscores Hong Kong's significance as a vital business and travel hub in the Asia-Pacific region,” the airline said in a statement.

Hong Kong, often referred to as the 'Pearl of the Orient,' is a special administrative region of China. It is renowned for its vibrant nightlife, bustling party scene and diverse food offerings.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, "The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a remarkable resurgence in air travel demand and passenger traffic over the past few months, signalling a vibrant rebound. Hong Kong occupies a pivotal role as a favoured destination for both Indian tourists as well as enterprising business travellers.”

Puneet Kumar, Director of South Asia, and Middle East, Hong Kong Tourism Board said, “We are excited to welcome back IndiGo connecting India to Hong Kong. Hong Kong will now be more accessible for visitors from different parts of India, who will be delighted with our vibrant and diverse city offering everything from world class museums, historic architecture, brand-new attractions, incredible dining, and nightlife and, beyond its iconic skyline, refreshing hiking experiences in beautiful green outdoor landscapes.”