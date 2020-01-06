IndiGo to operate Agra-Bengaluru daily from March 5

IndiGo will operate daily direct flights between Agra and Bengaluru from March 5. The airline will fly exclusively on the route which it received under the third round of the government's regional connectivity scheme or UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik).

Bookings for the route are open and the introductory fares start at Rs 3,987.

Agra will be IndiGo's 63rd domestic destination and 86th overall destination. It will also be the fifth city connected by IndiGo in Uttar Pradesh, other than Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

"These flights will enable us to offer point-to-point connectivity from a city which houses one of the wonders of the world, witnesses an exceptional tourist footfall, and hence the high demand for connectivity," Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

IndiGo is the largest airline in the country with over 47% market share. The airline flies around 1500 daily flights with a fleet of over 250 aircraft.