IndiGo is dropping its plans to launch long-haul international flights on dual-aisle Airbus 330 aircraft, reported The Economic Times, adding that the airline will start Europe and London flights on single-aisle Airbus 321XLR (extralong range).

According to the report, the airline's plans to launch low-fare flights to London, Paris and other cities in Europe for Indian passengers would be delayed by another three years as Airbus 321XLR aircraft will join its fleet only by 2023-24.

“There is no precedent of low-cost carriers operating international flights on dual-aisle aircraft and have not been successful even if they have. This is primarily because fundamentals for low-cost carriers do not work on a dual-aisle aircraft. Hence, we will be launching flights to Europe and others only on an Airbus 321 XLR,” a top IndiGo official was quoted as saying in the report.

The official also added that the airline would dedicate about 20 of these aircraft, with two-class configuration, for international operations.