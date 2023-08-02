IndiGo to launch new fund to invest in aviation & allied startups

"We are planning on launching our venture capital arm which will invest in early stage companies operating in aviation & consumer focussed & allied sectors such as travel, lifestyle, hospitality & transportation," IndiGo's Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said.

After posting a record profit in the first quarter, India's largest airline IndiGo announced its foray into Venture Capital to make early-stage investments in aviation startups.

The announcement was made during IndiGo's earnings call with investors on Wednesday (August 2).

The airline has sought regulatory approvals and is yet to narrow down on the size and scale of this business but it will start with an initial amount of Rs 7 crore.

"We are planning on launching our venture capital arm which will invest in early stage companies operating in aviation & consumer focussed & allied sectors such as travel, lifestyle, hospitality & transportation," IndiGo's Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi told analysts during the earnings call.

What gives IndiGo the advantage to diversify?

The airline posted the highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as against a loss of Rs 1,064.3 in the same period last fiscal.

IndiGo's first quarter margin rose from a low single digit of 5.6 percent in Q1 of FY23 to a high double-digit margin of 31.2 percent in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Apart from being the largest player with a 63.2 percent market share, IndiGo is an airline rich with liquidity.

According to its earnings release, as of June 30, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 27,400 crore including Rs 15,691 crores of free cash & Rs 11,709 crore of restricted cash.

This is quite contrary to its peers who are mostly struggling to stay afloat.