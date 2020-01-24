IndiGo to launch Delhi-Bangkok daily flight from March 29

Budget carrier IndiGo will add a fifth connection to Bangkok by adding a daily direct flight between Delhi and Bangkok from March 29. Bangkok will be the 14th international destination directly connected with Delhi on IndiGo network.

The airline already connects Bangkok with Bengaluru, Varanasi, Kolkata and Mumbai and serves two cities in Thailand, with the other being Phuket.

"This route will increase mobility and promote trade and tourism between Delhi and Bangkok. The ease and cost-efficiency of travelling to Thailand for an international vacation from India will be the growth driver for the route” William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said.

The flight from Delhi to Bangkok will depart at 10:55 hours (local time) and reach at 16:40 hours. Introductory fares on this route start at Rs 6,499. The return flight will depart at 17:40 hours and reach Delhi at 20:30 hours and IndiGo has offered introductory fares on this flight from Rs 8,699.