Aviation
IndiGo to launch Delhi-Bangkok daily flight from March 29
Updated : January 24, 2020 07:23 PM IST
Bangkok will be the 14th international destination directly connected with Delhi on IndiGo network.
The airline already connects Bangkok with Bengaluru, Varanasi, Kolkata and Mumbai and serves two cities in Thailand, with the other being Phuket.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more