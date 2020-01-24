#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 24
Asian stocks steady as caution on China virus continues
Oil prices fall 2% as spectre of China virus threatens fuel demand
Rupee opens lower at 71.33 per US dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

IndiGo to launch Delhi-Bangkok daily flight from March 29

Updated : January 24, 2020 07:23 PM IST

Bangkok will be the 14th international destination directly connected with Delhi on IndiGo network.
The airline already connects Bangkok with Bengaluru, Varanasi, Kolkata and Mumbai and serves two cities in Thailand, with the other being Phuket.
IndiGo to launch Delhi-Bangkok daily flight from March 29
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Coronavirus: China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak

Coronavirus: China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV