IndiGo to join Vistara on Delhi-Singapore route from September 12

No frill carriers IndiGo will join its competitor Vistara on Delhi-Singapore route from September 12 with one-way fares starting at Rs 9,999.

IndiGo already flies to Singapore from Trichy, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The move from the low-cost carrier comes two weeks after Vistara launched flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai. IndiGo already flies to Singapore from Bengaluru and Chennai.

The route of Delhi-Singapore will now be served by four airlines, namely Singapore Airlines, Air India, Vistara and IndiGo. Hence, this means that there will be three full-service carriers and only one low-cost airline on the route.

Delhi to Singapore Vistara 23:45 08:15 Air India 23:15 07:30 Singapore Airlines 21:55 06:10 Singapore Airlines 09:00 17:25 IndiGo 18:25 02:45







Singapore to Delhi





Air India

08:35

11:35





Vistara

09:30

12:45





Singapore Airlines

16:50

20:10





Singapore Airlines

02:35

05:40





IndiGo

03:45

06:50







The route has traditionally attracted high traffic, aviation analyst Ameya Joshi said.

“The seats on this route are still lesser than the peak traffic as Jet Airways used to operate 777 on this route during peak season and multiple frequencies on 737s. The airline will hope to get clearances for ETOPS (extended range operations)," Joshi said.

While the deployment of A321neos will result in better economics for IndiGo, Vistara is still expected to carry more traffic as it will be able to offer more connecting flights due to its codeshare with Singapore Airlines, Joshi added.

Industry experts continue to be divided with respect to timings of IndiGo flights. While some say that these flights will be preferred by people who would want to join work the day they land, some call the timings odd and unfavourable.

“Timings may not be that attractive for some tourists as this will require two extra hotel nights for the same number of days for visitors,” another industry expert said.

“Singapore today is not only a tourist hub but also a shopper’s paradise and there is a huge demand on the route. Changi Airport is the largest transportation hub in Asia, makes this a critical connection for IndiGo. We are delighted to operate flights from Mumbai and Kolkata to Singapore as well," William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said.