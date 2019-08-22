Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
Asia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus
Oil prices rise after US crude stocks draw
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise
Home Aviation
Aviation

IndiGo to join Vistara on Delhi-Singapore route from September 12

Updated : August 22, 2019 11:37 PM IST

The route of Delhi-Singapore will now be served by four airlines, namely Singapore Airlines, Air India, Vistara and IndiGo.
The move from the low-cost carrier comes two weeks after Vistara launched flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai.
IndiGo to join Vistara on Delhi-Singapore route from September 12
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV