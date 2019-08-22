IndiGo to join Vistara on Delhi-Singapore route from September 12
Updated : August 22, 2019 11:37 PM IST
The route of Delhi-Singapore will now be served by four airlines, namely Singapore Airlines, Air India, Vistara and IndiGo.
The move from the low-cost carrier comes two weeks after Vistara launched flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai.
