Budget carrier IndiGo will implement steeper pay cuts from September with CEO Ronojoy Dutta's salary reducing by 35 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18. This will be the second round of pay cut by the airline as the travel industry remains affected due to the coronavirus pandemic that refuses to die down.

“I know we are going through a bumpy ride, but please keep your seat belts fastened and we will do our best to get out of this turbulence as quickly as possible," CEO Ronojoy Dutta told employees in internal communication.

All senior vice presidents and above have been asked to take a 30 percent pay cut while pilots' cut has been hiked to 28 percent. All vice presidents and assistant vice presidents have been asked to take a 15 percent cut.

“It is our intent to gradually reduce the number of days without pay, as we add back more flights. It is my earnest hope that the environment is conducive enough for us to add capacity back quickly and reduce Leave Without Pay to zero," added Dutta.

The airline earlier laid off 10 percent of its total workforce amid the coronavirus crisis. Dutta said on July 20 that the airline had decided to lay off employees as it was facing an economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations," Dutta said in a statement.