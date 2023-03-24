English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsIndiGo to expand fleet size to 350 in FY24 and to 600 by 2030

IndiGo to expand fleet size to 350 in FY24 and to 600 by 2030

IndiGo to expand fleet size to 350 in FY24 and to 600 by 2030
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  Mar 24, 2023 9:48:21 AM IST (Updated)

The company also indicated its plans to increase its fleet size to 350 in FY24 and double its size to 600- aircraft fleet by 2030, from 302 at the end of initial nine months of FY23. The management further highlighted that yields in the current quarter continue to be seasonally weak, but above pre-Covid levels, however, weakness is more pronounced due to strong yields of third quarter of FY23.

Interglobe Aviation in its analyst meeting says its international expansion shall drive the next leg of growth for the company. As per DGCA data for February 2023, IndiGo recorded domestic traffic of 6.7 mn passengers, up 71 percent year on year and down 2 percent compared with the previous month. It expects its momentum to continue in FY24 as well, with 18 percent passenger growth during the this period.

Recommended Articles

View All
Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The company also indicated its plans to increase its fleet size to 350 in FY24 and double its size to 600- aircraft fleet by 2030, from 302 at the end of initial nine months of FY23. The management further highlighted that yields in the current quarter continue to be seasonally weak, but above pre-Covid levels, however, weakness is more pronounced due to strong yields of third quarter of FY23.
In February 2023, IndiGo and Akasa were the sole gainers in terms of market share. IndiGo gained 130 bps in February 2023 over the previous month, which is now at 55.9 percent in terms of domestic passenger traffic. Akasa gained 30 bps market share, while the Tata group airlines cumulatively, Go First and Spicejet lost nearly 70 bps, 60 bps and 20 bps market share respectively.
Here's what brokerages have to say
Macquarie has an outperform rating on Interglobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 2600, while Citi has a Buy rating with Rs 2400 as target price. Jefferies has an underperform rating with target price at Rs 1615, owing to the view that though crude has improved near term outlook, UNPF on medium term competition remains a concern. The stock  opened flat on the exchanges today.
 
 
 
 
First Published: Mar 24, 2023 9:36 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

aviationIndiGoInterglobe Aviation

Next Article

Air India to absorb all employees of Vistara, says Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X