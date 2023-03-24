IndiGo to expand fleet size to 350 in FY24 and to 600 by 2030

The company also indicated its plans to increase its fleet size to 350 in FY24 and double its size to 600- aircraft fleet by 2030, from 302 at the end of initial nine months of FY23. The management further highlighted that yields in the current quarter continue to be seasonally weak, but above pre-Covid levels, however, weakness is more pronounced due to strong yields of third quarter of FY23.

Interglobe Aviation in its analyst meeting says its international expansion shall drive the next leg of growth for the company. As per DGCA data for February 2023, IndiGo recorded domestic traffic of 6.7 mn passengers, up 71 percent year on year and down 2 percent compared with the previous month. It expects its momentum to continue in FY24 as well, with 18 percent passenger growth during the this period.

In February 2023, IndiGo and Akasa were the sole gainers in terms of market share. IndiGo gained 130 bps in February 2023 over the previous month, which is now at 55.9 percent in terms of domestic passenger traffic. Akasa gained 30 bps market share, while the Tata group airlines cumulatively, Go First and Spicejet lost nearly 70 bps, 60 bps and 20 bps market share respectively.

Here's what brokerages have to say

Macquarie has an outperform rating on Interglobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 2600, while Citi has a Buy rating with Rs 2400 as target price. Jefferies has an underperform rating with target price at Rs 1615, owing to the view that though crude has improved near term outlook, UNPF on medium term competition remains a concern. The stock opened flat on the exchanges today.