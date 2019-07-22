IndiGo to expand board size, to have 4 independent directors 

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, will expand its board size to have a maximum of 10 board members, including four independent directors, the company said late Sunday.

The board of IndiGo met on Friday to consider and approve the financial results for the June quarter where the airline posted a net profit of Rs 1,203 crore, but the centre-stage was taken by the dispute between the two promoters, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal.

In the board meeting, which continued on Saturday, the board of directors decided to amend the Articles of Association (AoA) for expanding the board up to a maximum of 10 members, including four independent directors.

"The said amendment of the Articles will be subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company," IndiGo said in an exchange filing on July 21.

The inclusion of more independent directors and an independent woman director were among the demands made by Rakesh Gangwal.

Gangwal, who holds a 36.7 percent stake in the airline, had written a letter to SEBI on July 8 seeking regulatory intervention with regard to his disagreements with Rahul Bhatia on corporate governance norms and related party transactions. Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises had denied the allegations made by Gangwal and had called them baseless.

The airline has also submitted its response to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with regard to the complaints filed by Gangwal on corporate governance. The airline will submit its explanation on the matter to Ministry of Corporate Affairs by the end of this week.