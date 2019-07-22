#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Aviation
Aviation

IndiGo to expand board size, to have 4 independent directors 

Updated : July 22, 2019 09:29 AM IST

The board of IndiGo met on Friday to consider and approve the financial results for the June quarter where the airline posted a net profit of Rs 1,203 crore, but the centre-stage was taken by the dispute between the two promoters, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal.
In the board meeting, which continued on Saturday, the board of directors decided to amend the Articles of Association (AoA) for expanding the board up to a maximum of 10 members, including four independent directors.
IndiGo to expand board size, to have 4 independent directors 
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top brokerage calls for July 22: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Dabur, IndiGo; Kotak maintains 'sell' on RIL

Top brokerage calls for July 22: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Dabur, IndiGo; Kotak maintains 'sell' on RIL

United Spirits Q1 results today: 5 things to watch out for

United Spirits Q1 results today: 5 things to watch out for

TVS Motor Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

TVS Motor Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV