Aviation
IndiGo to expand board size, to have 4 independent directors
Updated : July 22, 2019 09:29 AM IST
The board of IndiGo met on Friday to consider and approve the financial results for the June quarter where the airline posted a net profit of Rs 1,203 crore, but the centre-stage was taken by the dispute between the two promoters, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal.
In the board meeting, which continued on Saturday, the board of directors decided to amend the Articles of Association (AoA) for expanding the board up to a maximum of 10 members, including four independent directors.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more