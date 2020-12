IndiGo will disburse customer credit shells and refunds by January 31, 2021, the airline said today.

The low-cost carrier has already paid out 90 percent refunds amounting to approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Airlines in India started issuing credit shells against ticket cancellations on account of COVID-19 since March 24. However, this led to a lot of complaints of money being stuck and invariably led to confusion among passengers.

In October, the Supreme Court ordered domestic airlines to refund passengers the cost of tickets of flights, without deducting any cancellation charges, canceled between March 25 and May 24.

An immediate refund was also ordered for international flight tickets booked during the lockdown period for travel during the lockdown period.

"The sudden onset of Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown, brought our operations to a complete halt by the end of March of this year. As our incoming cash flow dried up, we were unable to immediately process refunds for cancelled flights and had to create credit shells for the refunds that were due to our customers. However, with the resumption of operations and a steady increase in demand for air travel, our priority has been to refund the credit shell amounts in an expedited manner," Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said.