IndiGo to connect Mumbai to Bahrain from August 1

No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of the Mumbai-Bahrain flight from August 1, 2022, onwards.

The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Mumbai to Bahrain. Bahrain will be IndiGo's 25th international destination once it officially enters the market.

Last month, IndiGo announced that it would start its flight operations from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from June 15 and July 1 onwards, respectively.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi flight service will start on June 15 with an IndiGo flight leaving here at 9:30 PM and reaching Abu Dhabi at 12:10 AM. The return flight would take off from Abu Dhabi at 1:30 AM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7:15 AM, the release said. Also, there will be three such services in a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The daily flight service to Dammam will start on July 1, it said. The IndiGo flight to Dammam would leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7:55 AM and arrive there at 10:10 AM. The return flight will take off from Dammam at 11:35 AM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7:10 PM, the release said.

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of 279 aircraft. The airline offers around 1,600 daily flights and connects 73 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

Shares of IndiGo ended at Rs 1,658.20, up by Rs 29.45, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.