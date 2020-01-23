IndiGo to connect Mumbai-Chengdu daily from March 15

Budget carrier IndiGo will operate direct flight between Mumbai and Chengdu daily from March 15, exactly six months after it launched Delhi-Chengdu.

This will be the third connectivity of IndiGo with China as it also operates a daily direct flight between Kolkata and Guangzhou. This will increase the frequency to 42 IndiGo flights operating to and fro between India and China each week.

The airline had entered China in September 2019 with a daily direct flight between Delhi and Chengdu.

As of now, there is no direct connectivity between Mumbai and Chengdu and there are one-stop flights available from IndiGo, Etihad, Air China among others on the route.

IndiGo has offered introductory fares on Chengdu-Mumbai route from Rs 10,920 and fares on Mumbai-Chengdu route start from Rs 11, 107.

Chengdu is the capital of Sichuan province of China. It is also considered as one of the important economic, financial, commercial, cultural, transportation, and communication centres in Western China. Its airport also serves as the hub for Air China and Sichuan Airlines.

"We are committed to increasing accessibility and mobility between the two countries while promoting economic growth and social cohesion. Besides being a popular destination for Indian travellers, China is also the world’s largest source of travellers, over 100 million outbound trips estimated in 2020. We strive to build Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata as gateways from China to connect with over 60 destinations in India," William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said.

In the light of the outbreak of coronavirus in certain areas of China, IndiGo said it is taking necessary measures and its flight schedules are unaffected as of now.

"We are aware of the concerning situation of the coronavirus in certain areas of China and are working with the authorities to ensure the health and safety of our passengers and crew. At present, our flight schedules are unaffected," Boulter added.