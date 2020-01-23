IndiGo to connect Mumbai-Chengdu daily from March 15
Updated : January 23, 2020 10:17 PM IST
This will be the third connectivity of IndiGo with China as it also operates a daily direct flight between Kolkata and Guangzhou.
his will increase the frequency to 42 IndiGo flights operating to and fro between India and China each week.
IndiGo has offered introductory fares on Chengdu-Mumbai route from Rs 10,920 and fares on Mumbai-Chengdu route start from Rs 11, 107.
