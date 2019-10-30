IndiGo to carry 30% overseas traffic among Indian carriers during winter schedule

Budget carrier IndiGo has received approvals to operate 572 international flights per week during the winter schedule which is valid from October 27 till March 30, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

All Indian carriers have received approvals to operate a total of 1,847 international departures per week during the ongoing winter schedule.

Air India, which is the largest international operator for outbound traffic, remained the leader in this race with 616 departures per week while its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express has received permission to operate 311 departures per week during the next six months.

IndiGo and SpiceJet were the biggest gainers of domestic slots and international traffic rights after the temporary but indefinite shutdown of Jet Airways in April 2019. Jet Airways was the largest international operator in India with a market share of around 13.8 percent. Air India had the second spot.

As per the international departure data for Indian carriers, SpiceJet can operate 229 international flights per week. GoAir has the approval to fly a small share of 5 percent or 91 departures per week. Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has received approvals for 28 departures per week.

As far as airports are concerned, Delhi will be the largest operator for Indian carriers’ international traffic with approvals for 490 departures per week or 27 percent of the national traffic.

Mumbai airport holds the second spot with approvals for 327 international departures of Indian carriers. With 126 departures per week for the winter schedule, Chennai is the third largest international operator for Indian carriers.