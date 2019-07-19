IndiGo to appoint independent woman director, board meet to continue tomorrow

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has decided to give in to one of the demands made by promoter Rakesh Gangwal and will amend the articles of association to appoint independent woman director, the company said on Friday.

Rakesh Gangwal, who holds 36.7 percent stake in the airline, had written a letter to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 8 seeking regulatory intervention with regard to his disagreements with Rahul Bhatia on corporate governance norms and related party transactions. Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises had denied the allegations made by Gangwal and had called them baseless.