Indigo ticket sale starts from August 4; offers discounted fares starting at Rs 915

India's largest airline has offered discounts on airfares for tickets booked during August 4-6 as it completes 15 years of flying.

The airline has offered discounted airfares starting Rs 915 on air tickets for international and domestic routes which are booked for travel between September 1, 2021 and March 26, 2022.

IndiGo, which is now India's largest airline, was founded in 2006 as a private company by Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal. It operated its first flight on Aug 4, 2006 from New Delhi to Imphal via Guwahati.

"Additionally, the 6E add-ons including Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport are being offered at Rs 315 while the Car Rental service will start at Rs 315," IndiGo said.

"It has been a great run as we built the brand IndiGo not just in domestic but also international frontiers," Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.