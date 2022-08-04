IndiGo airlines enables quicker passenger exits with third ramp disembarkation

Mini
The airline is the first in the world to adopt the new three-point disembarkation procedIndiGo will be the first airline in the world to adopt the new three-point disembarkation procedure, which will be carried out from two front and one rear departure ramp. The three-point disembarkation would enable IndiGo to save five to six minutes, leading to a quicker turnaround of flights, according to CEO Ronojoy Duttaure, which will be carried out from two front and one rear departure ramp, IndiGo said in a statement.
IndiGo introduces a global-first, innovative “Three-Point Disembarkation System”. This will enable the customer to exit the aircraft faster than ever before. #6ETurns16 #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/VpDjNZhGYL— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 4, 2022