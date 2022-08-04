IndiGo airlines enables quicker passenger exits with third ramp disembarkation

By CNBCTV18.com

IndiGo airlines on Thursday announced that it will let passengers disembark the plane through three different exits, allowing them to do so rapidly.

IndiGo introduces a global-first, innovative “Three-Point Disembarkation System”. This will enable the customer to exit the aircraft faster than ever before. #6ETurns16 #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/VpDjNZhGYL — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 4, 2022

The three-point disembarkation would enable IndiGo to save five to six minutes, leading to a quicker turnaround of flights, according to CEO Ronojoy Dutta, who told reporters at the Delhi airport.

"It generally takes 13-14 minutes to disembark an A321 aircraft with two-point disembarkation. With three point disembarkation, it will take just seven-eight minutes to let all passengers get off the plane," he noted.

According to Dutta, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi would be the first three destinations where IndiGo will introduce three-point disembarkation. Gradually, the airline would extend it to every stations, he added.

On Thursday, IndiGo celebrated its 16th birthday by offering a special deal on all domestic flights. The offer, which started on August 3 and will end on August 5, will include prices starting at Rs 1,616. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023.

