IndiGo captain, co-pilot suspended for safety violations during Ahmedabad tail strike landing incident

The DGCA has suspended the captain and co-pilot of an IndiGo aircraft for three months and one month, respectively, after they violated safety norms and standard operating procedures during a tail strike incident while landing at Ahmedabad airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended two IndiGo employees — the captain and a co-pilot — for violating safety norms during a landing incident at Ahmedabad airport last month. The co-pilot has been suspended for a month while the captain is off duty for three months.

The incident occurred on June 15, 2023, when an IndiGo Airbus 321 aircraft on its Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight suffered a tail strike while landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to a Moneycontrol report, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers on the flight were safe.

Probing the incident, the DGCA found through its investigation that the crew had deviated from established standard operating procedures (SOPs) while landing. As a result, both the pilot-in-command (PIC) and the co-pilot were issued a show-cause notice. The DGCA also ordered the grounding of both pilots.

"On 15.06.2023, an Airbus 321 aircraft was involved in a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad. DGCA investigation has revealed that the crew carried out the landing in deviation from established SOPs," an IndiGo official said on Wednesday.

After considering their responses and evaluating the relevant facts, the DGCA decided to suspend the flying licence of the pilot for a period of three months and that of the co-pilot for one month. This action was taken for their violation of the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation requirements and Standard Operating Procedures.

“After examination of their replies and relevant facts of the matter, the licence of the PIC has been suspended for a period of 3 months and of co-pilot for a period of 1 month for violation of the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation requirements and SOPs,” the DGCA official said.

A tail strike occurs when the tail of an aircraft strikes the ground or another stationary object. While rarely dangerous in themselves, aeroplanes that have a tailstrike incident must be thoroughly inspected to prevent catastrophic structural failure.

With agency inputs.