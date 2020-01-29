Aviation
IndiGo suspends Delhi-Chengdu, Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights due to coronavirus concerns
Updated : January 29, 2020 03:41 PM IST
The routes will be temporarily suspended till February 20 and the airline will provide full refund to the passengers who are booked to travel during the time period.
Currently, India is conducting thermal screening passengers for coronavirus at 21 airports.
An Air India B747 is on standby for the rescue operations.
