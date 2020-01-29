IndiGo suspends Delhi-Chengdu, Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights due to coronavirus concerns

IndiGo has suspended flights on Delhi-Chengdu and Bengaluru-Hong Kong routes from February 1 due to health and travel concerns arising after the outbreak of deadly coronavirus in China.

The routes will be temporarily suspended till February 20 and the airline will provide full refund to the passengers who are booked to travel during the time period.

"After carefully assessing the current Coronavirus situation in China, IndiGo is taking some safety measures for its customers, crew and staff," IndiGo said in a statement.

"Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice-a-versa. Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 01, 2020 until February 20, 2020. We are also suspending our Bengaluru- Hong Kong flight effective February 01, 2020. These are purely temporary and precautionary measures," it added.

The airline will, however, continue to operate Kolkata-Guangzhou route but it is monitoring that on a daily basis. The operating crew for this route has been asked to return to India on the inbound flights without any layover in China, the airline said.

Currently, India is conducting thermal screening passengers for coronavirus at 21 airports. A special evacuation programme has also been finalized for Indians in Wuhan.