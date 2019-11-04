#YesBank#TelecomWar
IndiGo suffers network outage, operations disrupted

Updated : November 04, 2019 12:27 PM IST

IndiGo suffered a network issue on Monday, disrupting its operations across airports, the company said in a statement.
IndiGo further guided its passengers to contact its social media handles or customer care for assistance.
In another development, flight operations at the Delhi airport have been severely impacted over the last few days due to the thick blanket of smog covering the city, with several flights diverted or cancelled.
