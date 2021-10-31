0

IndiGo starts six domestic flights from Indore

By PTI | IST (Published)
Overall, IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh.

IndiGo starts six domestic flights from Indore
IndiGo started six domestic flights connecting Indore to Allahabad, Jodhpur and Surat on Sunday. The flights, virtually flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, will operate daily, according to a statement.
Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, said, "Direct connectivity from Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, to the political, tourist and business centres of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, will cater to the regional travel demand while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility." Overall, IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh.
