Indigo starts India-Thailand flights after 2 years

By PTI  IST (Published)
IndiGo started flights between India and Thailand from Tuesday onwards after a span of two years, a statement said. Thailand is opening its borders nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020, the airline's statement noted.
The country reopened its border to vaccinated travellers from every country on February 1 this year, it mentioned. The airline said it will operate the Thailand flights under the air bubble agreement till March 26 and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations.
"The flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai," it stated. Earlier this month, the Centre had announced that scheduled commercial international flights will resume in India from March 27.
The Kolkata-Bangkok flight started operating from Tuesday, the airline stated. "Fully vaccinated foreign travellers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine," the airline mentioned. According to the new rules, travellers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand, it noted.
