Aviation IndiGo starts hiring, signs agreement with Chimes Academy for pilot program Updated : February 06, 2021 05:45 PM IST Nearly 300 pilots have been inducted by IndiGo under the cadet pilot programs over last 8 years. The cadet pilot program with Chimes Aviation Academy will cost a candidate nearly Rs 85 lakh including type rating and commercial pilot license.