IndiGo starts direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh thrice a week — check timings

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The country's leading budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday, November 1, launched direct exclusive flights between Indore and Chandigarh in its bid to strengthen domestic connectivity.

The flights will operate three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the airline said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, along with MoS, Ministry of Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh (retired) inaugurated direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of IndiGo, said as part of our mission to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, the airline has launched direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh.

The operation of this new route will enhance regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, and tourism between these cities.

"These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions," the airline said.

In his address, Scindia said it was a matter of great joy that a new route was being enabled for Madhya Pradesh's economic capital, on the special occasion of the foundation day of the state.

Besides, the minister assured that the Union government is making significant efforts to provide additional international flight operations to Chandigarh airport.