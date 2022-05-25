Buy / Sell Interglobe Avi share TRADE

IndiGo has emerged as the preferred airline among flyers as the company sees a sharp increase in market share gains in April 2022, eating into the share of peers like Air Asia.

As per a report by ICICI Securities Limited, IndiGo’s dominance in terms of market share first started showing signs in March 2022 when it went up by almost 4 percentage points to 54.8 percent.

In the subsequent month of April, its market share further expanded to 58.9 percent, while its peer Air Asia lost its hold over its customers from 6.5 percent in March 2022 to 5.4 percent in April.

Here's a look at IndiGo's market share gains on a month-on-month basis:

However, despite IndiGo's dominance in market share, investors are not impressed. At 11:52 am, the shares of Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) were trading down by over one percent, quoting at Rs 1,664.10 apiece on the BSE.

The stock has been on a losing spree and has fallen consecutively for the last two days in a row, underperforming the sector by 0.62 percent.

Interglobe Aviation intraday stock chart (source: BSE) Interglobe Aviation intraday stock chart (source: BSE)

There's been an uptick in the number of average daily domestic traffic, which stands at 3,75,000 for the week ended 21st May 2022, up from 3,68,000 in the previous week.

This comes as a relief as all major airlines including IndiGo witnessed a sequential dip in passenger load factor (PLF) in the month of April, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The PLF is an important metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used. However, it is not to be confused with aeronautic load factor, as PLF only measures capacity utilisation.

Here's a look at the passenger load factor of various scheduled domestic airlines in April 2022: