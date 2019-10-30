IndiGo spreads global wings, becomes IATA member

A day after the announcement of a massive order for 300 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, IndiGo has become a member of the International Air Transport Association or IATA.

IATA is a trade association for airlines and represents more than 290 airlines or 82 percent of total air traffic. The low-cost carrier is currently an IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registered airline and IATA Clearing House member.

This membership will help IndiGo align with global practices developed by IATA and will further strengthen the airline’s partnership portfolio, the airline said.

"This partnership will not only help us share best practices but also be a facilitator in our dream of building the best air transportation system in the world. We are confident that this step brings us closer to our mission of enhancing economic growth and social cohesion, by providing air connectivity and affordable airfares across our country and to international destinations, thereby promoting trade, tourism and mobility," chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said.

The announcement was expected for the last two years when IndiGo started working on expanding its international portfolio aggressively. The airline is now present in 23 international destinations.

The airline's latest 300-plane order also includes the A321XLR, which at 4700 nautical miles, comes with a greater range than the 321and 320neos so it will be able to increase its international footprint, increase longer-range city pairs.

IndiGo is the fourth IATA member from India after Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet.