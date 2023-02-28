Six Indian airlines have 108 aircraft grounded, blame supply chain issues

At a time when India's air travel demand is surging, Indian airlines are facing a shortage of aircraft. Six Indian airlines together have 108 aircraft grounded due to supply chain issues and non-availability of engine spares.

Going by the available numbers, GoFirst and SpiceJet have the highest number of planes that are not fit to fly.

The six airlines that are in focus are Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoFirst and Vistara. Although these airlines have not provided a number of their grounded aircraft, according to a fleet tracking site, these six airlines together have 108 aircraft that are not in service.

This means they are parked at the tarmac and are awaiting fit to fly clearance.

Now SpiceJet and GoFirst, each, have 39 percent of their fleet, which is the highest number of fleet among all airlines on ground.

SpiceJet has 74 planes of which 29 are parked, GoFirst has 23 of the 59 planes on ground. IndiGo, the largest airline currently, has 40 of its planes that are not in service which is 13 percent of its total fleet. And many of IndiGo's planes have been parked for a long time.

Air India has 113 aircraft in total of which 13 that is 11 percent of its fleet is on ground.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to these airlines asking for reasons why their planes are parked. Most of them have blamed supply chain issues and non-availability of engine spares.

IndiGo says supply of refreshed engines is slower than expected. While SpiceJet also blamed spares shortage, the airline says some of the parked aircraft are redelivered to lessors but are pending deregistration.

