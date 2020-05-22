Aviation IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia India, Vistara open bookings as GoAir unlikely to resume operations from May 25 Updated : May 22, 2020 03:53 PM IST GoAir may implement a wait and watch approach and then decide on taking bookings or it may directly resume operations from June 1. While IndiGo is the healthiest of all airlines in terms of balance sheet, for GoAir, it has come to a matter of survival. Vistara on Friday said it will temporarily operate on a reduced network connecting 24 cities and scale up gradually, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.